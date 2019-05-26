Dr. Mitchell Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Nudelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Nudelman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Nudelman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Phoenix Integrated Res Prgm
Dr. Nudelman's Office Locations
Bellegrove Ob.gyn. Inc. Ps.1200 112th Ave NE Ste C115, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-0244Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has an easygoing personality, listens, and provides good feedback/input. Makes me feel at ease. Had no issues chatting with him about anything. And felt comfortable during the exam.
About Dr. Mitchell Nudelman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801822176
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Res Prgm
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.
