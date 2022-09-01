Dr. Mitchell Ogles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Ogles, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Cape Girardeau Urology Assocs3 DOCTORS PARK, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-7748
I've only been to Dr. Ogles once, I'm still waiting for my follow-up appointment, but I was pleased with my first visit. I was going to have to wait about a month for an appointment but Lydia at the office managed to get me in right away. I appreciated her extra effort. Dr. Ogles was friendly and pleasant and so was his staff. He doesn't have to be my best friend as long as he knows what he's doing. Still waiting for further treatment.
Dr. Ogles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogles has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.