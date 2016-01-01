Overview of Dr. Mitchell Perelman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Perelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Perelman works at Cambridge Medical Group in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.