Overview of Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO

Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Porias works at Houston Eye Associates in Katy, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.