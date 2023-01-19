Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO
Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Porias works at
Dr. Porias' Office Locations
-
1
Katy1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 120, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 347-0176
-
2
Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 300, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 280-3600
-
3
North Loop1415 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 869-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porias?
EXCELLENT Doctor.
About Dr. Mitchell Porias, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1023147824
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porias works at
Dr. Porias has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Porias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.