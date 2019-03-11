Dr. Mitchell Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Rashid, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall Univ and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rashid works at
Locations
Kanawha Valley Heart Specialists4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 302, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 205-7992
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor with great bedside manners. He has always been good with the care of me and my brothers. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mitchell Rashid, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689771149
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U
- Marshall U
- CHH-SMH-VAMC/Marshall U
- Marshall Univ
