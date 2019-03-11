Overview

Dr. Mitchell Rashid, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall Univ and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at CAMC Cardiology in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.