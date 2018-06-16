Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD is a Dermatologist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sara M. Wilchowski1625 Ramblewood Dr Ste 2, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 203-3000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and nurses. They know their stuff and are very professional. You are in good hands with this doctor.
About Dr. Mitchell Rinek, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Hartford Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Denison University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinek has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinek.
