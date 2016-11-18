Dr. Mitchell Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Robbins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Robbins works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Great Neck1010 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 321-7400
-
2
RSC Cardiology1000 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
My husband and I are both patients of Dr. Robbins and we feel relaxed and in excellent hands each visit. He has remarkable bedside manner and he is unquestionably an excellent diagnostician.
About Dr. Mitchell Robbins, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1518956903
Education & Certifications
- North Shore U Hosp-Cornell
- Cornell U-Meml Hosp Cancer
- North Shore University Hospital GREAT NECK
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.