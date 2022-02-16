Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD
Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine Univeristy Of Western Ontario.
Dr. Roefe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Roefe's Office Locations
-
1
Edwards Professional Park Building A10752 N 89th Pl Ste 208, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 661-0122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roefe?
I’ve been seeing Dr Roefe for a couple years and I’m thankful to have him as my Dr. Dale is wonderful with me and helpful in everything he’s there for.
About Dr. Mitchell Roefe, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154467611
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto Psychiatry
- Mount Sinai Hospital Toronto Ontario
- Schulich School Of Medicine Univeristy Of Western Ontario
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roefe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roefe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roefe works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.