Overview

Dr. Mitchell Ross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at Honorhealth Ambulatory in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.