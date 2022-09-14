Overview of Dr. Mitchell Rotman, MD

Dr. Mitchell Rotman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rotman works at Orthopedic Center of Saint Louis in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.