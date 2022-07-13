See All Gastroenterologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Mitchell Rubinoff, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Rubinoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rubinoff works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Hemorrhoids and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VMG Center for Digestive Health
    140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 614-6130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Hemorrhoids
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ulcerative Colitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Purpura
Screening Colonoscopy
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Ischemic Colitis
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mitchell Rubinoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942250345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Rubinoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubinoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubinoff works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rubinoff’s profile.

    Dr. Rubinoff has seen patients for Overweight, Hemorrhoids and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

