Overview of Dr. Mitchell Samuels, DO

Dr. Mitchell Samuels, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Samuels works at Children's Medical Center P.A. in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.