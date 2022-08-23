Overview

Dr. Mitchell Saunders, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Saunders works at Heart Associates of Long Island in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.