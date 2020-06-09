Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD
Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ear Fdn
Dr. Schwaber works at
Dr. Schwaber's Office Locations
St. Thomas Campus Surgicare L.p.4230 Harding Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 783-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
All went well. Very professional.
About Dr. Mitchell Schwaber, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1629050372
Education & Certifications
- Ear Fdn
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwaber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwaber has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwaber.
