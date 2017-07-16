Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO
Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Seidman works at
Dr. Seidman's Office Locations
Dr. Mitchell S. Seidman1405 8th Ave Apt 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 499-0707
Brighton Beach2989 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-2020Monday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Seidman for years. If you're looking for the best ophthalmologist in Brooklyn (or probably all of NYC) this is the doctor for you. He has seen me through cataract surgery and other issues, and I couldn't be in better hands. My family members have gone to him before me. Yes, the waiting time can be long, but in my opinion, he is worth the wait. Another thing I love about Dr. Seidman is that he doesn't over-diagnose or medicate. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
NPI: 1013999697
Education & Certifications
- Precept Dr Sheets
- Temple Hospital
- Us Pub Health Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidman works at
Dr. Seidman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seidman speaks Russian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.