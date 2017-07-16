Overview of Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO

Dr. Mitchell Seidman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Seidman works at Mitchell S Seidman DO in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.