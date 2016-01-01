Dr. Mitchell Shub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Shub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Shub, MD
Dr. Mitchell Shub, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Shub's Office Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1751
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Shub, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134180565
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shub.
