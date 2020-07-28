Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Singer, MD is a Dermatologist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
Mitchell S Singer MD1210 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, great to talk to. Spends time with you.
About Dr. Mitchell Singer, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
