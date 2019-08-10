Dr. Mitchell Spahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Spahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Spahn, MD
Dr. Mitchell Spahn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, NC. They completed their residency with Mount Carmel West
Dr. Spahn's Office Locations
Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Denver269 Gillman Rd Ste 100, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 951-1218
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and gentle. Excellent Doctor! Takes his time at each appointment and talks and explains to you
About Dr. Mitchell Spahn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mount Carmel West
- Mount Carmel West
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Madison Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spahn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spahn.
