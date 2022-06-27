Overview

Dr. Mitchell Spinnell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Spinnell works at Gastroenterology Group of Northern New Jersey in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.