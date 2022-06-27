Dr. Mitchell Spinnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Spinnell, MD
Dr. Mitchell Spinnell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Englewood Cliffs Office140 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 945-6564
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Dr Spinnell is excellent, however the office staff is terrible. Very difficult to schedule an appointment and even harder to get the results of a procedure. Had a colonoscopy two weeks ago and cannot get the results. No way to run an office.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Gastroenterology Montefiore/ Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Med Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Med Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Spinnell has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spinnell speaks Polish and Spanish.
