Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (39)
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Spirt works at Pinnacle Gastroenterology Medical Associates in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Anemia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Gastroenterology Medical Associates
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1106, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 551-0082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Anemia
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Diarrhea
Anemia
Gastrointestinal Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I've been looking for a great doctor and happened to get recommended to Dr.Spirt. He's very knowledgeable and helped me with my issues.
    Jane — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1568476471
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spirt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spirt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Spirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spirt works at Pinnacle Gastroenterology Medical Associates in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Spirt’s profile.

    Dr. Spirt has seen patients for Diarrhea, Anemia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

