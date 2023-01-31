Dr. Spirt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Pinnacle Gastroenterology Medical Associates2080 Century Park E Ste 1106, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 551-0082
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spirt?
I've been looking for a great doctor and happened to get recommended to Dr.Spirt. He's very knowledgeable and helped me with my issues.
About Dr. Mitchell Spirt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568476471
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spirt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spirt has seen patients for Diarrhea, Anemia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.