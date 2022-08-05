See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.9 (199)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS

Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine

Dr. Stark works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville) in Rockville, MD with other offices in Berwyn Heights, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Stark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville)
    14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 330, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5184
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (College Park)
    6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste M1, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5185
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Chin Implant
Cleft Lip
Bone Grafting
Chin Implant
Cleft Lip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) Chevron Icon
Coronectomy Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 199 ratings
    Patient Ratings (199)
    5 Star
    (184)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stark?

    Aug 05, 2022
    Great experience!
    Anonymous — Aug 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stark to family and friends

    Dr. Stark's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stark

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS.

    About Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841371630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    199 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Stark, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.