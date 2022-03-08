Dr. Mitchell Stashower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stashower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Stashower, MD
Dr. Mitchell Stashower, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Clinical Skin Ctr/No Virginia3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 402, Fairfax, VA 22033 (703) 620-8900
All the doctors could not heal my leg for 3 years, it took 1 appointment with Dr Stashower and his assistant Kaithlyn Burns gave me a treatment and in 4 days my leg was healing, all infections stopped. My immune system was back normal. Nothing short of a miracle. I had lost hope and amputation seemed unavoidable. Dr Stashower and his assistant Kaithlyn Burns saved my leg.
Dermatology
31 years of experience
English, Spanish
Bethesda Naval Hosp
National Naval Medical Center
Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Case Western Reserve University
