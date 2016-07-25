Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD
Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Cape Henlopen & Nanticoke Dermatology PA750 Kings Hwy Ste 110, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-6401
- Beebe Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr Stickler since 1994. I have had several skin cancer lesions removed and in that amount of time have never had a reason to complain about anything. He has a system where you can come to his office and be seen without an appointment if you are in early and are willing to wait in the waiting room. My whole family now uses him as a result. He has been very easy to work with when I had no insurance and his Medicare billing is the best systemically I have ever seen.
About Dr. Mitchell Stickler, MD
- 36 years of experience
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
