Dr. Mitchell Stroh, DO
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Stroh, DO
Dr. Mitchell Stroh, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Stroh's Office Locations
Edison Office205 May St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 838-4831Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Old Bridge Office3 Hospital Plz Ste 411, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 838-4832
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under doctor Stroh for 7 months he was amazing ! Not only is he a skilled surgeon , he is also a caring and genuinely understanding physician. thank you for your excellent job, Dr. Stroh did excellent job, my recovered was success, thank you for your dedication my respect with your career, I wish all the best in your personal live and as a doctor. God bless you, thank you my knee is as new.
About Dr. Mitchell Stroh, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.