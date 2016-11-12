Overview of Dr. Mitchell Strominger, MD

Dr. Mitchell Strominger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Strominger works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Eye Infections and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.