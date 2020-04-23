Dr. Supler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD
Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Supler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Supler's Office Locations
-
1
Masson Spine Institute Orlando2706 Rew Cir Ste 100, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 649-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Supler?
Dr. Supler genuinely pays attention to what you are saying, actually talks to and converses with me, the patient. Explains everything, knows what he is doing, as does his staff, Dr. Supler and staff make sure you understand everything. Very good doctor & staff, very clean throughout building. I would recommend them.
About Dr. Mitchell Supler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114990553
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Supler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Supler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Supler works at
Dr. Supler speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Supler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Supler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Supler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Supler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.