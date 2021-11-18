Dr. Mitchell Tasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Tasaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Tasaki, MD
Dr. Mitchell Tasaki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tasaki's Office Locations
Mitchell N. Tasaki1885 Main St Ste 206, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitchell Tasaki is a great Dr. very straight forward, helpful and informative. He did surgery on me and did an amazing job I couldn’t be any happier. I was dealing with my medical problem for 3year and 2 different Doctors. When I met with Dr. Tasaki he knew exactly what he was doing and also his team. The clinic is very clean. Front desk is very helpful and nice. Highly recommended Dr. Tasaki and his team.
About Dr. Mitchell Tasaki, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700893559
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tasaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tasaki has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tasaki.
