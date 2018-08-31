Dr. Mitchell Terk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Terk, MD
Dr. Mitchell Terk, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Terk Oncology7017 A C SKINNER PKWY, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 520-6800
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Dr Terk and his staff are Top Drawer. They are very friendly and acommadating. They are always ready to answer any questions you may have or address any concerns you might have. Dr Terks track record in treating prostate cancer is outstanding.
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mt Sinai New York
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Emory University
