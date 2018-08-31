Overview of Dr. Mitchell Terk, MD

Dr. Mitchell Terk, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Terk works at Terk Oncology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.