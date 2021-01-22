See All Podiatrists in Haverhill, MA
Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Haverhill, MA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM

Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Wachtel works at Mitchell J Wachtel, DPM in Haverhill, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wachtel's Office Locations

    Haverhill Office
    145 Ward Hill Ave, Haverhill, MA 01835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 794-8406
    Mitchell J. Wachtel Dpm PC
    451 Andover St Ste 300, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 794-8406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 22, 2021
    I been seeing Dr. Wachtel every week for 2 months for a planter wart i was hesitated to any doctor because of the covid but after going to him i was very happy because he did an excellent job with me and i would recommend him to anyone. He is kind, polite, very caring and so is his staff. His office is very clean and sanitary.
    About Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699765503
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston City Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wachtel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wachtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wachtel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachtel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

