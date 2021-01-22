Overview of Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM

Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Wachtel works at Mitchell J Wachtel, DPM in Haverhill, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.