Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM
Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Wachtel works at
Dr. Wachtel's Office Locations
-
1
Haverhill Office145 Ward Hill Ave, Haverhill, MA 01835 Directions (978) 794-8406
-
2
Mitchell J. Wachtel Dpm PC451 Andover St Ste 300, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 794-8406
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wachtel?
I been seeing Dr. Wachtel every week for 2 months for a planter wart i was hesitated to any doctor because of the covid but after going to him i was very happy because he did an excellent job with me and i would recommend him to anyone. He is kind, polite, very caring and so is his staff. His office is very clean and sanitary.
About Dr. Mitchell Wachtel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699765503
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wachtel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wachtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wachtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wachtel works at
Dr. Wachtel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.