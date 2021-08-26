See All Podiatrists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (46)
North Chesterfield, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM

Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia

Dr. Waskin works at The Foot & Ankle Center in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waskin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot & Ankle Center
    1465 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 (804) 373-6774
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  Johnston-Willis Hospital
  Chippenham Hospital

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Freiberg's Disease Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 26, 2021
    I am very happy with Dr. Waskin's treatment of my painful right heel at the Foot & Ankle Center. They took an x-ray, diagnosed the problem, explained options, and treated me in the same visit! I walked out of that one visit feeling better. By the time I drove home, I was able to walk without any pain. Oh yeah, they also showed me stretching exercises I can do at home to prevent the same problem from occurring. Super happy with Dr. Waskin. Highly recommend him.
    S McLean — Aug 26, 2021
    Podiatry
    English
    1528052115
    Metropolitan Hospital, Philadelphia
    Foot Surgery
