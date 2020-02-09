Dr. Mitchell Weikert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weikert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Weikert, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Weikert, MD
Dr. Mitchell Weikert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Weikert's Office Locations
Bcm Physcians - Mob1977 Butler Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Chi St. Lukes Health Springwoods Village2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (713) 798-6100
- 3 6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I thought The Eye Center was amazing /and they are BUT WOW I immediately felt very comforted at a very scarey time. From the front desk , to my intake person, to the amazing “fellows” who take more time than they have to to make sure I’m comforted and informed, to Dr Weikart (so kind and comforting yet detailed ,efficient and smart) I feel like no matter what happens -I will be fine and very well taken care of and that is so meaningful to me. I just adore Doctor Xie and the other “fellow” that was with her (sorry -forgot his name but not his kindness. (Note to staff-my computer. Messed up the ratings. I was trying to give 5 stars on most topics-but I don’t know how to edit
About Dr. Mitchell Weikert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932198397
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
