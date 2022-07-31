Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD
Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Weinberg's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 300501 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4402
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Great Neck1010 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (845) 205-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All as planned.
About Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.