Overview of Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD

Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weinberg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 300 in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.