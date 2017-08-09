See All Oncologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Mitchell Weisberg, MD

Medical Oncology
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Weisberg, MD

Dr. Mitchell Weisberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Weisberg works at Patriot Oncology in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weisberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Doctors
    1500 Beville Rd Ste 105, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 238-9217

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mitchell Weisberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336120906
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Health System
    Medical Education
    • FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL
