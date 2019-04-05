Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- English
- Univ MD Sch Med
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
