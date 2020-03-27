See All Radiation Oncologists in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Long Branch, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD

Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Weiss works at Radiation Oncology at MMC in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weiss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Medical Center
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 987-5231
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2020
    Excellent physician, answers all questions, compassionate staff all contribute to the positive experience, as positive as possible in such a stressful situation.
    — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982643458
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mem Sloan Kettering Can Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louis a Weiss Mem Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss works at Radiation Oncology at MMC in Long Branch, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

