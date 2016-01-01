Overview of Dr. Mitchell Wong, MD

Dr. Mitchell Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.