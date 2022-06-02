Dr. Mitchell Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Young, MD
Dr. Mitchell Young, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Dinorah Zanger Phd Pllc1118 Barkdull St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 522-4505
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot say enough good things about this man but the number one thing is, he saved my son. Enough said. It really doesn't matter how easy it is to schedule, the office environment, or the friendliness of the staff. Those things have nothing to do with his treatment methods. He explains everything quite well. The problem some may have is that he tells them the truth and not only what they want to hear. He's quite compassionate and real.
About Dr. Mitchell Young, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1477687937
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
