Overview of Dr. Miten Patel, MD

Dr. Miten Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Richmond VA|Medical College Of Virginia-Richmond Va and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Cancer Specialists of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.