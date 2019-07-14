Dr. Mitesh Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitesh Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitesh Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
James River Cardiology-Colonial Heights445 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 100, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 348-8626
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amin was wonderful. Lovely beside manner, articulate, informative and on top of things. I've only been to see him once so far but my impression of him was excellent. The only thing I would like to see, is for the practice to have a medical app available to the patients. (i.e. Healow app, MyChart app,etc).
About Dr. Mitesh Amin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801003157
Education & Certifications
- VCU/Med Coll VA|VCU/Med Coll VA|Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center
- Cardiology
