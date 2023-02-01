Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD
Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Silesia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Brick, NJ8 Brick Plz, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Solved problems with my knees with gel injections, not surgery!
About Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1093987034
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Somerset Family Practice
- University Of Silesia School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.