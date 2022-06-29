Overview of Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD

Dr. Mitesh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Ascension St. Vincent Stress Center in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders and Marijuana Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.