Dr. Mitesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitesh Shah, MD
Dr. Mitesh Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300
IU Health North Hospital Medical11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 617-4808
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
A superior healer. I would describe Dr. Mitesh Shah as excellent, brilliant, and very knowledgeable. He performed perfectly for me a complex lumbar spine fusion and a laminectomy with new disk inserted. I highly recommend your care concerns to Dr. Mitesh Shah.
About Dr. Mitesh Shah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851394340
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp-Geo Wash U
- U Hosp-U Minn
- U Hosp-U Minn
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
