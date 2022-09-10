See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Miteswar Purewal, MD

Pain Management
4.7 (151)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miteswar Purewal, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine|Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Phoenixville Hospital.

Dr. Purewal works at Relievus Group in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Relievus Group
    9815 Roosevelt Blvd Ste J, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-8046
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Relievus
    700 E Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-8554
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anesthesia
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anesthesia

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Botulism Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Visceral Pain Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 151 ratings
    Patient Ratings (151)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 10, 2022
    At my last visit I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Purewal I was a little nervous because it was my first visit since Dr.Puri left who I was seeing for a year.an I found out there was nothing to be nervive about seeing Dr.Purewal he was very understanding of my issues and just by talking to him I believe he will help me .ty relieve us.
    Lindaannmonteleone — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Miteswar Purewal, MD
Specialties

    • Pain Management
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750320461
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
• Saba University / School of Medicine|Saba University School Of Medicine
