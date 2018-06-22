Dr. Mithilesh Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mithilesh Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mithilesh Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1801 N Senate Ave # MPC2, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 678-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das performed a pacemaker lead extraction operation on my mother under the worst possible conditions and brought her through it. His preparations for all contingencies made all the difference for my moms very difficult case. Great follow up care and he communicates in a straight forward manner.
About Dr. Mithilesh Das, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital|Ny And Presby Hospital
- DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
