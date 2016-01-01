Overview

Dr. Mitika Maddula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Maddula works at Upper Chesapeake Cardiology, LLC in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.