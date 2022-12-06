Dr. Mitkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Mitkumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 706-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, thorough, knowledgeable,
About Dr. Mitkumar Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912293812
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
