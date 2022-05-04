Dr. Mitra Afshari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitra Afshari, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitra Afshari, MD
Dr. Mitra Afshari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Afshari's Office Locations
Rush University Medical Center Movement Disorders Group1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2030
- 2 1635 Divisadero St Ste 520-530, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afshari is EXCELLENT! Knowledgeable, very good with patients.
About Dr. Mitra Afshari, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, French
- 1285998237
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Dr. Afshari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afshari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afshari has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afshari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afshari speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Afshari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afshari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afshari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afshari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.