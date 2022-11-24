Dr. Ehsan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitra Ehsan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitra Ehsan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Proliance Surgical Specialists At Overlake1231 116th Ave NE Ste 535, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-1916
Overlake Medical Clinics1135 116th Ave NE Ste 550, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 646-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
I suffered many years with fistula, and I had few surgeries with different doctors, but wasn’t very happy with the outcome. The last surgery I had with Dr. Ehsan was very successful, and haven’t had any issues since then. I highly recommend her if you suffering from any anorectal issues.
About Dr. Mitra Ehsan, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Ehsan speaks Persian.
