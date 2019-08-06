Dr. Mitra Emami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitra Emami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mitra Emami, MD
Dr. Mitra Emami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Iran University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Emami's Office Locations
Raul Guisado-MD2516 Samaritan Dr Ste K, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 542-0975Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 11:30amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Emami for several years and find her thorough, professional and totally dedicated to patient care. I recommend her skill and abilities without reservation. The office staff are also great partners to Dr. Emami's care, though I concur that sometimes getting calls to the pharmacy to approve/extend prescriptions can take a second callback.
About Dr. Mitra Emami, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1720145147
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Frankford Hospital
- Iran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emami has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Emami speaks Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Emami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emami.
