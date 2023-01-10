Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitra Nejad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Stein Eye Institute, Cataract & Refractive Surgery300 Stein Plz Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3462
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kudos to Dr. Nejad, Dr. Hwang and their entire team for the excellent care they provided throughout my recent cataract surgeries and follow-up visits! Each team member communicated so well and made it a pleasure to be a Stein Eye patient. I should receive my new progressive eyeglasses in about a week and look forward to a return to clear, sharp vision. I'm so grateful to Dr. Nejad and her team for enveloping me in such a positive and supportive environment.
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1023363223
Education & Certifications
- UCLA- Stein Eye Institute
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nejad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejad.
